Oscars 2023 Nominations Complete List: 4 பிரிவுகளில் இந்திய படங்கள் தேர்வாகி சாதனை.. ஆஸ்கர் லிஸ்ட்!

லாஸ் ஏஞ்சல்ஸ்: அமீர்கானின் லகான் திரைப்படம் ஆஸ்கர் நாமினியாக ஆன பின்னர் 22 ஆண்டுகள் கழித்து இந்திய படங்கள் ஆஸ்கர் பரிந்துரை பட்டியலில் ஒன்றல்ல 4 பிரிவுகளின் கீழ் நாமினேட் ஆகி சரித்திர சாதனை படைத்துள்ளன.
இயக்குநர் ராஜமெளலியின் ஆர்ஆர்ஆர் திரைப்படம் பல பிரிவுகளில் போட்டியிட்ட நிலையில், சிறந்த பாடல் மற்றும் சிறந்த இசை என இரு பிரிவுகளில் நாட்டுக் கூத்து எனப்படும் 'நாட்டு நாட்டு' பாடல் தேர்வாகி இந்தியர்களை பெருமிதம் கொள்ளச் செய்துள்ளது.
மேலும், இந்தியாவின் சிறந்த ஆவணத் திரைப்படம் மற்றும் சிறந்த ஆவணக் குறும்படங்களும் ஆஸ்கர் போட்டிக்கு தேர்வாகி உள்ளன.
ஆஸ்கர் 2023 நாமினேஷன்
ஆஸ்கர் 2023 நாமினேஷன் ஜனவரி 24ம் தேதி இந்திய நேரப்படி மாலை 7 மணிக்கு ஒளிபரப்பானது. 24 பிரிவுகளுக்கான நாமினேஷன் அறிவிக்கப்பட்டது. ஜேம்ஸ் கேமரூனின் அவதார் 2, ஸ்டீவன் ஸ்பீல்பெர்கின் ஃபேபல் மேன், பேட்மேன் மற்றும் டாம் க்ரூஸின் டாப்கன் மேவரிக் உள்ளிட்ட படங்கள் பல பிரிவுகளில் போட்டிக்கு தேர்வாகி உள்ளன.
டபுள் ட்ரீட் கொடுத்த ஆர்ஆர்ஆர்
ஏ.ஆர். ரஹ்மான் ஸ்லம்டாக் மில்லியனர் படத்துக்கு வாங்கியதை போல கீரவாணியும் இரு ஆஸ்கர்களை வெல்வாரா என்கிற கனவு ஆஸ்கர் நாமினேஷனில் நாட்டு நாட்டு பாடல் இரு பிரிவுகளில் தேர்வாகி உள்ள நிலையில், எழுந்துள்ளது. கோல்டன் குளோபில் இரு விருதுகளை வென்றதை போலவே ஆஸ்கரிலும் ராஜமெளலியின் ஆர்ஆர்ஆர் டபுள் ட்ரீட் கொடுக்கும் என தெரிகிறது.
4 பிரிவுகளில் இந்திய படங்கள்
ஆர்ஆர்ஆர் சிறந்த ஒலி மற்றும் சிறந்த பாடல் என இரு பிரிவுகளில் தேர்வாகி உள்ள நிலையில், The Elephant Whisperes எனும் இந்திய ஆவணக் குறும்படம் சிறந்த ஆவண குறும்படம் பிரிவில் போட்டியிட தேர்வாகி உள்ளது. மேலும், சிறந்த ஆவண திரைப்படமாக All That Breathes எனும் ஆவண திரைப்படம் நாமினேட் ஆகி உள்ளது.
அவதார் 2
ஜேம்ஸ் கேமரூன் இயக்கத்தில் வெளியான அவதார் 2 திரைப்படம் 2 பில்லியன் டாலர் வசூல் செய்து இமாலய சாதனை படைத்த நிலையில், அவதார் படத்தை போலவே அதிக பிரிவுகளில் ஆஸ்கர் போட்டிக்கும் தேர்வாகி உள்ளது. சிறந்த திரைப்படம், சிறந்த விஷுவல் எஃபெக்ட்ஸ், சிறந்த தயாரிப்பு, சிறந்த ஒலி உள்ளிட்ட பல பிரிவுகளில் தேர்வாகி உள்ளது.
மொத்த லிஸ்ட்
சிறந்த திரைப்படம்
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
சிறந்த இயக்கம்
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, TÁR
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
சிறந்த நடிகர்
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
சிறந்த நடிகை
- Cate Blanchett, TÁR
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
சிறந்த துணை நடிகர்
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
சிறந்த துணை நடிகை
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
சிறந்த திரைக்கதை (Adapted Screenplay)
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
- Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
சிறந்த திரைக்கதை (Original Screenplay)
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, TÁR
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
சிறந்த அனிமேஷன் திரைப்படம்
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
சிறந்த சர்வதேச திரைப்படம்
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Eo
- The Quiet Girl
சிறந்த ஆவண படம்
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
எடிட்டிங்
- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
- Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Monika Willi, TÁR
- Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
ஒளிப்பதிவாளர்
- James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Darius Khondji, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Mandy Walker, Elvis
- Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
- Florian Hoffmeister, TÁR
ஆடை வடிவமைப்பு
- Mary Zophres, Babylon
- Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Catherine Martin, Elvis
- Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
மேக்கப்
- Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Mike Fontaine, The Batman
- Camille Friend and Joel Harlow, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, and Aldo Signoretti, Elvis
- Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley, The Whale
சிறந்த தயாரிப்பு
- Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, and Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino, Babylon
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn, Elvis
- Rick Carter and Karen O'Hara, The Fabelmans
சிறந்த இசை (Original Song)
- 'Applause' from Tell It Like a Woman, music and lyrics by Dianne Warren
- 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
- 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, music and lyrics by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson
- 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR, music by M.M. Keeravaani, lyrics by Chandrabose
- 'This Is a Life' from Everything Everywhere All at Once, music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski, lyrics by Ryan Lott
சிறந்த ஒலிக்கலவை (Original Score)
- Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
சிறந்த ஒலி
- Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, and Stefan Korte, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, and Michael Hedges, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, and Andy Nelson, The Batman
- David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, and Michael Keller, Elvis
- Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor, Top Gun: Maverick
சிறந்த விஎஃப்எக்ஸ்
- Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, and Kamil Jafar, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, and Dominic Tuohy, The Batman
- Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, and Dan Sudick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, and Scott R. Fisher, Top Gun: Maverick
சிறந்த அனிமேஷன் குறும்படம்
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It
சிறந்த லைவ் ஆக்ஷ் டிராமா
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
சிறந்த ஆவண திரைப்படம்
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate