சூர்யா பிறந்தநாளில் ரசிகர்களுக்கு இப்படி ஒரு ட்ரீட்டா? உச்சகட்ட கொண்டாட்டத்தில் ரசிகர்கள்

English Summary

Actor Suriya’s recent two blockbuster hits - ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and ‘Jai Bhim’ which were released direct-to-digital platform, will be getting a re-release in cinemas soon. ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and ‘Jai Bhim’ starring Suriya will be screened in Chennai theatres from July 22 – July 24, on the occasion of Suriya’s birthday.