அப்போ ஆலியா பட்.. இப்போ பூஜா ஹெக்டேவா.. தர்ஷா குப்தாவின் லேட்டஸ்ட் மேக் ஓவர்.. ரசிகர்கள் கலாய்!

English Summary

Dharsha Gupta shares a new make over reel in her instagram, but netizens trolled her she look a like Pooja Hegde in this video. Before she done a make over of Alia Bhat's Gangubai Kathiawadi grabs attention. Dharsha Gupta shares a new make over reel in her instagram, but netizens trolled her she look a like Pooja Hegde in this video. Before she done a make over of Alia Bhat's Gangubai Kathiawadi grabs attention.