என் ரசிகர்களை இழக்க விரும்பல.. கிராமத்து படங்களில் நடிப்பது குறித்து சசிகுமார் கொடுத்த விளக்கம்!

English Summary

Actor Sasikumar's Naan Mirugamai Maara is produced by Senthoor Films International and directed by Satyasiva. The first and teaser of this film received good response from the fans. Kannada film actress Haripriya plays the lead role. And actor Vikrant has played the role of a blood curdling murderer and psycho villain. In this case, actor Sasikumar gave a special interview to our filmibeat channel here.