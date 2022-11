தமிழ் தெரியாதவங்க கூட நடிச்சி இருக்கேன்.. டயலாக் மிஸ் பண்ண மாட்டாங்க.. அசோக் செல்வன் சுவாரஸ்யம்!

English Summary

Ra. Directed by Karthik, Nitham Oru Vaanam starring actors Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali and Shivathmika. It was released in theaters on November 4 and has been well received by the fans. Actor Ashokselvan, actresses Rithu varma and Shivathmika gave a special interview to our filmibeat channel here.