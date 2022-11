ராஜா ராஜா சோழன் தான் பாடல் உருவாக இதுதான் காரணம்.. பல அர்த்தம் இருக்கு.. கவிஞர் மேத்தா!

English Summary

Poet M. Mehta wrote songs for many films including Silver Jubilee films Udhayakeetam, Panneer pushapangal, Keladi Kanmani in the period 1980-1990. He was one of the poets who gave rise to new poetry and won the Sahitya Academy Award in 2006. In this case, poet M. Mehta's special interview given to our Filmibeat channel can be found here.