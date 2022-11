ஃபேமிலி மேன்3 வர அதிக வாய்ப்புகள் இருக்கு.. 2023ல நான் ரொம்ப பிஸி- ப்ரியாமணி ஓபன் டாக்!

English Summary

Priyamani Exclusive Interview: Priyamani Said that she have many films in hand for 2023. She think the Quotation Gang movie which is made in Tamil and released on 9th will definitely be a Pan India movie. Because Jackie Sherao and Sunny Leone have acted. Sunny Leone plays a different role. She added, I am acting in a film with Nagasaithanya and a film with Ajaydevan directed by Venkat Prabhu. He also said that there are chances of Familyman 3 coming in 2023