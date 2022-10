“சர்ச்சையில் சிக்கிய பிரபாஸ்… ஆதிபுருஷ் டீசருக்கு எதிராக டெல்லியில் முதல் வழக்கு!

English Summary

Prabhas starrer Adipurush is being made with a budget of 500 crores. The film team has announced that Adipurush will release next year on January 12th. Adipurush teaser was trolled by Netizens. In this case, A case has been registered in Delhi against the teaser of Adipurush. It has been reported that this case has been filed for misrepresentation of Ravana in the Adipurush teaser.