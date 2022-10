முதல் படத்திலேயே சிறந்த நடிப்பிற்காக 7 விருதுகளை வென்ற நடிகர் மோகணேஷ்... சர்வதேச அளவில் அங்கீகாரம்

English Summary

Tamil movie "21 Grams Philosophy" won 24 awards. A life is more important than anything else in this world. No one has the right to take one's life, the film “21 Grams Philosophy” is a new venture made by the talent of the youth, focusing on this concept. This Movie is Produced by Auraz Pictures & Cult squad film and directed by Yan Sasi, Debutant Mognesh, Poo Ramu and Joseph are playing the lead roles.