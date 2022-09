சூடுபிடிக்கும் நடிகை தற்கொலை விவகாரம்..ஐபோனை தேடும் போலீஸார்..காதலனுக்கு 55 கிடுக்கிப்பிடி கேள்விகள்

English Summary

'Vaitha' Movie heroine Deepa, who lived in an apartment in Virugambakkam, hanged herself last Saturday after writing a letter. The Koyambedu police have registered a case of his death as a case of suspicious death and are investigating. In a new twist in the case, the police have summoned Sirajuddin, the boyfriend mentioned by Deepa in the letter, and have prepared 55 questions.