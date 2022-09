விஜய், அஜித்துக்கு பிறகு சிவகார்த்திகேயன் தான்..மற்றவர்கள் சும்மா..பிரபல விநியோகஸ்தரின் அதிரடி

English Summary

After Ajith and Vijay in the Tamil film industry, Sivakarthikeyan is the mass and others are secondary, said a famous distributor. After Rajini and Kamal, Vijay and Ajith are the leading actors, and the next Mass Sivakarthikeyan has opined that everyone else is secondary. He said that the actors who accept a salary for watching Sivakarthikeyan should see if their film sells.