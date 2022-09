ஐஸ்வர்யா ராயும் தமிழ் திரையுலகமும்..மணிரத்னம் அறிமுகப்படுத்திய நாயகி

English Summary

Aishwarya Rai, who plays the lead role in Ponni's Selvan, is no stranger to Tamil cinema. She acted as a heroine in Tamil 25 years ago. Aishwarya acted as Mani Ratnam's heroine in many films. Mani Ratnam introduced Aishwarya Rai to the film industry and in that sense he is not too much if he is Aishwarya Rai's guru. Aishwarya Rai's portrayal of the lead character Nandini in Ponni's Selvan is seen as a major milestone in her film career.