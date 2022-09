தமிழ் நடிகைகளை விட அழகாக தமிழ் வசனம் பேசும் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய்..மணிரத்னம் பெருமிதம்

English Summary

Director Mani Ratnam said that Aishwarya Rai spoke Tamil better than Tamil actresses and made it okay in one take. He said this is not the first time for Aishwarya who has done a long take beautifully in her Iruvar Movie. Aishwarya Rai acted in three films by Mani Ratnam. Currently, she is playing an important role as Nandini in Ponni's Selvan.