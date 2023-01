வாரிசுக்கு எகிறும் எதிர்பார்ப்பு... துணிவு ரிலீஸ் தேதியை மாற்ற முடிவு... பின்னணி என்ன?

English Summary

Vijay's Varisu, Ajith starred Thunivu movies release for Pongal. While the trailer of Ajith's Thunivu has already been released, the trailer of Vijay's Varisu has also been released. In this case, it has been announced that both movies will be released on the 11th. But now some changes made by the Thunivu team. As per this update, the Thunivu film is expected to release on the 10th.