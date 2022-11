அடம் பிடிக்கும் அஜித்.. துவளும் துணிவு.. தமிழகம் தாண்டி எங்கும் போணியாகலை? டல்லடிக்கும் பிசினஸ்!

English Summary

Ajith's Thunivu film is releasing for Pongal. Udayanidhi's Red Giant has bought the theatrical release rights of the film. Also, OTT rights have been acquired by Netflix and satellite rights by Kalaingar TV. In this case, Thunivu pre-theatre business has not received the expected response. The reason for this is said to be Ajith not participating in promotional events for Thunivu.