கம்பேக் கொடுக்க ரெடியான அஜய் ஞானமுத்து... மிரட்டும் டிமான்ட்டி காலனி 2 இன்ட்ரோ டீசர்

English Summary

Arulnithi - Ajay Gnanamuthu's collaboration Demonte Colony released in 2015 was a huge hit. After 7 years, Demonte Colony is getting its sequel. Ajay Gnanamuthu directs this film and stars Arulnidhi and Priya Bhavani Shankar. In this case, Demonte Colony 2 official announcement video is out.