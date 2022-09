அடுத்த பாகத்தையாவது ஜனரஞ்சகமா எடுங்க..பாடம் எடுத்த சிம்பு, ஐசரி கணேஷ்..அதிர்ச்சியில் கவுதம் மேனன்

English Summary

The comment made directly by Simbu at the press conference of 'Venthu Thaninthadhu Kadu' is currently the talk of social media. 'Venthu Thaninthadhu Kadu' movie has been released with huge expectations. Simbu has lost weight and acted with a youthful appearance of 21 years. The film was expected to be as big a hit as Simbu's 'Manadu' Movie, and the director has come under fire for not living up to expectations.