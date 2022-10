பிக்பாஸ்-6..’என்னை வாடா போடான்னு கூப்பிடக்கூடாது’..அயிஷாவிடம் எகிறிய அசல் கோளார்..கண்ணீர்விட்ட ஆயிஷ

English Summary

Asal Kolaar said to near Ayesha straight face, that He didn't like the way the was called Vada, Poda. Ayesha was humiliated.. Bigg Boss season 6 is starting to get intresting. The original disorder that showed resistance in the friendship task was the idiosyncratic type.In today's mindset, no one wants to be called Wada Poda on a single day, which is what Asal Kolaar has reflected.