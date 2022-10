சினிமாத்தனமான காதல்.. கணவன் மனைவி நெருக்கம்.. காலங்களில் அவள் வசந்தம் ஹிரோஷினி எஸ்க்ளுசிவ்!

English Summary

Produced by Aram Entertainment and directed by Raghav Mirdhat, Kaalangalil Aval Vasantham Movie starring actress Anjali Nair, debutant Kaushik Ram and actress Hiroshini in leading roles. The film has been released in theaters and is receiving good response from the audience. In this case, the actress Hiroshini, who has acted in the film, gave a special interview to our filmibeat channel.