வராஹ ரூபம்.. காந்தாரா பாடல் மலையாள காப்பி? தியேட்டர், ஓடிடியில் பாடலை நீக்க நீதிமன்றம் உத்தரவு

English Summary

Kantara movie released in Kannada has received a great response from the fans. The Varaha Roopam song featured in the film was controversial. There were allegations that it was a copy of the Navarasam song created by the Thaikkudam Bridge band in 2015. In the Thaikudam Bridge case, the court has banned the Kantara film crew from using the Varaha Roopam song.