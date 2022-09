பிரபல பாலிவுட் நடிகை ஆஷா பரேக்குக்கு தாதா சாகேப் பால்கே விருது..மத்திய அரசு அறிவிப்பு

English Summary

The central government has announced the Dada Saheb Phalke Award to popular Hindi actress, producer and director Asha Parekh. Asha Parekh, who starred in Bollywood from the 60s to the 80s, is the daughter of the famous actor Parekh. Last year, actor Rajinikanth was awarded the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, the highest award given by the Government of India for her work in the film industry.