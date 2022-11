டெல்லி கொலை..2020 ஆம் ஆண்டே காதலி உதவி கேட்டு போலீஸுக்கு எழுதிய புகார்..கங்கனா ரனாவத் வெளியிட்டார்

English Summary

A new twist has taken place in the case where the girlfriend, who was living together with her boyfriend, was hacked into 36 pieces in Delhi. Kangana Ranaut has released a letter written by their girlfriend Shraddhawalker asking for protection that her boyfriend is trying to kill her in 2020. This information is being shared in a frenzy and the question has been raised as to what action was taken by the police after receiving the complaint 2 years ago.