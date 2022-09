தனுஷின் அடுத்த படத்தில் இணையும் ஏஆர் ரஹ்மான்… பியார் பிரேமா காதல் இயக்குநருடன் மாஸ் கூட்டணி?

English Summary

Dhanush's Naane Varuvean film will hit theaters on the 29th. After that, Dhanush will act in Captain Miller directed by Arun Matheswaran. After Captain Miller, it is said that Dhanush will be acting in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal director Ellen's new film. It has been reported that AR Rahman will be composing the music for the film and Siddhi Idnani will be playing the lead role for Dhanush.