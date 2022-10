பொன்னியின் செல்வனுடன் மல்லுக்கட்டும் தனுஷின் நானே வருவேன்... 6வது நாளிலும் வசூலில் குறையில்லை…

English Summary

Dhanush starrer Naane Varuven is a super hit. This film is released on 600 screens in Tamil Nadu. In this case, Naane Varuven, which competed with Ponniyin Selvan, is doing well on its 6th day as well. It has been reported that this film has collected 30 crore rupees worldwide. Also, The shooting of Dhanush and Director Sekhar Kammula’s Trilingual film is planned to start in January 2023.