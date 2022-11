வெற்றிமாறனை கண்டுபிடித்த தனுஷ்..பொல்லாதவன் 15 ஆண்டு..2 தேசிய விருதுகளை அள்ளிய கூட்டணி

English Summary

Dhanush, who played a normal young man in love, rose to fame by acting in a different story. That movie is Pollathavan. Vetrimaran is the one who caused many turning points in the life of Dhanush. After joining Dhanush Vetrimaran, they gave many successful films. Aadukalam and Asuran were the films that Dhanush -Vetiramaran teamed up with and won the National Award for both.