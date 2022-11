வாரிசு ரிலீஸ் ஆகுறதுல சிக்கல் வராது… வந்தா அதுதான் நடக்கும்: அஜித் பட இயக்குநரின் வார்னிங்!

English Summary

The Telugu film producers council has urged exhibitors in the Telugu-speaking states to give preference to Telugu films over dubbed releases during the festivals of Dussehra and Sankranti. This move will affect two upcoming much-awaited movies of Vijay’s Varisu and AjithKumar Thunivu. In this case, Director Lingusamy has said that there will be no problem in releasing Vijay's Varisu film.