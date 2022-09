“ஷாருக்கானுடன் என்னை ஒப்பிட வேண்டாம்”: சீதா ராமம் சக்ஸஸ் மீட்டில் பதறிய துல்கர் சல்மான்

English Summary

Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandana starrer 'Sita Ramam' has become a super success. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages and was directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. In this case, the film crew went to Mumbai and thanked to media for the success of Sita Ramam. Then Dulquer Salmaan said not to compare himself with Shah Rukh Khan