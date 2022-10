காட்ஃபாதர் பாக்ஸ் ஆபிஸ்: புஷ்பா, RRR படங்கள் வரிசையில் 100 கோடி… மாஸ் காட்டிய சிரஞ்சீவி!

English Summary

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather released on October 5. Bollywood actor Salman Khan made a special appearance in this film. The GodFather is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer starring Mohanlal. Chiranjeevi is happy with the response to his GodFather. The political thriller recently grossed Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide and is continuing its successful march.