2022ம் ஆண்டில் அதிகம் எதிர்பார்க்கப்பட்டு மொக்கை வாங்கிய படங்கள்... லிஸ்ட்ல இந்தப் படம் தான் டாப்!

English Summary

In 2022, more than 100 Tamil movies were released in theatres and OTT. Among these, Veerame Vaagai Soodum, Etharkum Thunindhavan, Maaran, Google Kuttappa, Maha, The Legend, Gulu Gulu, Jiivi 2, Cobra, Sinam, Nane Varuvean, Prince, Koffee With Kaadhal, Agent Kannayiram, DSP were the most anticipated films. However, these films were huge flops.