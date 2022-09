பொன்னியின் செல்வன் திரைப்படத்தை பார்க்க ஆவலோடு இருக்கிறேன்.. கல்கியின் பேத்தி சொல்லும் சுவாரஸ்யம்!

English Summary

It is a well-known fact that director Mani Ratnam has directed Kalki's novel "Ponniyin Selvan" as a movie. The novel was serialized in Kalki Weekly magazine from 1950 - 1955 and became a huge hit among the masses and was also staged as a play by various theater groups. Not only fans are waiting to see Ponniyin's Selvan as a movie, but also Kalki's grand daughter Gauriyam is eagerly waiting.