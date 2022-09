’மான நஷ்ட வழக்கு போடுவேன்’..அவதூறாக பேட்டி அளித்த பயில்வான் ரங்கநாதன்..ஏ.ஆர்.ரஹ்மான் சகோதரி ஆவேசம்

English Summary

AR Rahman's sister has criticized Bailwan Ranganathan as a sewer who gave false interviews about himself and Vairamuthu. AR Rahman's sister has condemned Bayilvan ranganathan for unnecessarily dragging her in an interview about why vairamuthu did not write a song for Ponniyin Selvan Movie. It has been reported that who gave an interview about himself for defamation, has said that she is going to file a case against Bailwan Ranganathan in court.