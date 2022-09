’உங்கள் கழிப்பறையை நானே கழுவுவேன்’..தேர்தல் தோல்வியால் உறவு இல்லாமல் போகாது..கமல்

English Summary

After the election defeat, Kamal Haasan, who had stayed completely away from direct political activity, once again met the people of the constituency. Kamal Haasan, who focused on the production and acting of Vikram, is very happy with its success. He has also started the shooting of Indian 2. Bigg Boss season 6 will also be a part of the show. In the meantime, he came to Coimbatore to meet the people of the constituency.