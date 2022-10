கவர்ச்சியாக நடித்திருந்தால் இவ்வளவு நாள் சினிமாவில் இருந்திருக்க முடியாது..சேரன் பட நடிகை ஓபன் டாக்!

English Summary

Actor Sasikumar, Haripriya and Vikrant starrer "Naan Mirugamai Mara" directed by Sathya Siva. Gibran has composed the music for this thriller film and this movie Produced by Sanjay Kumar. Haripriya, who has acted in many successful films in Karnataka, had acted in the film Muran with actor Cheran. It is also noteworthy that the film received a good reception among the fans. In this case, Haripriya, who has completed 47 films, gave a special interview to our filmbeat channel here.