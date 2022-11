கமல்-68..தமிழ் திரையுலகின் நாட் அவுட் நாயகன் கமல்ஹாசன்

English Summary

Actor Kamal Haasan's 68th birthday is today. Kamal Haasan who started acting at the age of 6 Kamal Haasan has been in the film industry for 62 years. Kamal Haasan's film career started as a child star. But it was Kamal who stepped forward in all the fields of cinema. He started playing the second innings in the late 70s and continues to be the not-out man to date.