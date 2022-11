தளபதி 67ல் இப்படியொரு கேமியோ ரோலா… விஜய்யுடன் முதன்முறையாக இணையும் அந்த பிரபலம்…?

English Summary

Vijay's Varisu is releasing for Pongal. Following this, Vijay will act in Thalapathy 67 directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is reported that Kamal Haasan will play a cameo role in this film. If Kamal plays the cameo role then the film will be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. If he is not playing the role then it will be a stand-alone film.