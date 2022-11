ரசிகர்களின் அன்புத் தொல்லை… கமலின் அதிரடி முடிவு… அந்த ஹீரோவுடன் மீண்டும் தொடங்கும் மருதநாயகம்

English Summary

In 1997 Queen Elizabeth II attended the pooja ceremony of Kamal's Marudhanayagam as a special guest. The film stalled midway due to budget issues. In this case, it is said that Kamal is going to reshoot the film Marudhanayagam. Accordingly, it is reported that Vikram or Suriya will play the lead role in this film and Kamal will direct it.