ஒன்றரை இன்ச் பைப்ல கமல் ஹாசன் ஏறி நடிச்சி காமிச்சாரு... நடிகர் ஜி.எம்.குமார் சுவாரசிய தகவல்

English Summary

G.M.Kumar worked as an assistant director Under Bhagyaraj and later he become a director in tamil cinema. After that he made his debut as a director with the film Aruvadi Naal and directed films like Kaaki Sattai and Urvam. Currently, he is an actor and is continuously acting in many films and web series. In an recent interview, he shared flash back moment about kamalhaasan in Kaaki Sattai Movie.Keywords: