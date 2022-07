தாகத் மட்டும் தான் தோல்விப் படமா...சண்டைக்கு வரும் கங்கனா

English Summary

Kangana Ranaut wants to know why people are only pointing fingers at her film Dhaakad, not not saying anything about JugJugg Jeeyo and Gangubai Kathiawadi's performance.Sharing a screengrab of a fringe website’s story calling films such as Radhe Shyam, Gangubai Kathiawadi, JugJugg Jeeyo and 83 box office flops, she added, “Everyday I wake up to hundreds of articles of Dhaakad being a flop… and no one is talking about these big disasters… any specific reason?”