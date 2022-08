விக்ரம் படத்தில் நடிக்காமல், வாய்ஸ் மட்டும் ஏன்?...கார்த்தி சொன்ன சூப்பர் தகவல்

English Summary

Karthi during a recent press interaction stated that when his cameo was required for 'Vikram' he sported long hair due to him playing the character Vandhiythevan in Man Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Since the shooting was not yet over he couldnt cut his hair to suit his 'Kaithi' character "Dhilli" and thats why he did not make an onscreen appearance.