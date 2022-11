துணிவு படத்துக்கு அதிக தியேட்டர்கள்...? விஜய்யின் வாரிசுக்காக நேரடியாக களமிறங்கும் பிரபலம்!

English Summary

Vijay's Varisu and Ajith's Thunivu films will release for Pongal. Red Giant Movies has acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Ajith's Thunivu. 7 Screen Studios has acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical release rights of Vijay's Varisu film. In this case, it is said that 800 theaters have been allocated for Thunivu. Thus, Lalit Kumar will release Varisu film area wise.