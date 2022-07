ஹீரோ, வில்லனாகிறார்...வில்லன், ஹீரோவாகிறார்...என்னங்க நடக்குது இங்க?

English Summary

Arjun Das who played the villain in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Kaithi' has signed on to play the lead role in a new movie directed by Bejoy Nambiar of 'David' and 'Solo' fame. Kalidas Jayaram who played a key role in Lokesh's 'Vikram' as Kamal's son is also on board. Interestingly unconfirmed sources suggest that Kalidas is playing the chief antagonist in the untitled film.