லோகேஷின் அடுத்த ஹீரோ இவர் தானா ?..சிறப்பான, தரமான பல சம்பவங்கள் காத்திருக்கு போலவே

English Summary

According to sources, Mythri productions has signed the man of the moment, Lokesh Kanagaraj and they want to launch the filmmaker in the Hindi market with a film starring Salman Khan. When Salman was in Hyderabad recently, a discreet meeting of Salman with Lokesh and Mythri took place. The trio discussed a probable collaboration and have spoken about bouncing back on the idea once both Salman and Lokesh complete their present commitments.