மம்முட்டியின் ‘ரோர்சாச்’ சென்சார் அப்டேட்… புதிய ரிலீஸ் தேதியை அறிவித்த படக்குழு...

English Summary

Mammootty's much awaited film 'Rorschach' ensored with U/A Certificate. This film will hit theatres on October 7th. Before the makers had planned to release the film on September 30, it got delayed by a week. 'Rorschach' film directed by Nisam Basheer, whose debut film ‘Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha’ was a box office hit.