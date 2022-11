பசங்கள மொத்தமா வெறுக்குற ஒருதரால தான் இப்படி எழுத முடியும்.. ட்ரெண்டாகும் ஐயோ சாமி ஆல்பம் பாடல்!

English Summary

Sri Lankan poet Pothuvil Azmin, who made his debut in Tamil cinema, penned the song 'Thappellam Thappe Illai' in Vijay Antony's movie "Naan". Pothu Azmin has already written promo songs for Viswasam and Annatha which went viral. This song, which starts with "Ayyo Saami" is currently attracting the attention of many people.