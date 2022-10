ஆஸ்கருக்கு தேர்வான செல்லோ ஷோ படத்தில் நடித்த சிறுவன் உயிரிழப்பு… பெற்றோர் எடுத்த அதிர்ச்சி முடிவு!

English Summary

The 95th Oscars will be held in March 2023. Chhello Show a Gujarati language film from India has been selected for the Oscars. This film will hit the theaters on the 14th. In this case, Oscar-nominated Chhello Show actor 10-year-old Rahul Koli died due to cancer. Rahul Kohli's death has caused sadness among the film industry.