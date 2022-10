1952 ஆம் ஆண்டு எம்ஜிஆரின் 2 படங்களை வீழ்த்தி வந்த பராசக்தி..சுவையான புதுத்தகவல்கள்

English Summary

Today is the 70th anniversary of the release of Parasakthi, which brought Sivaji Ganesan, one of the top 2 stars of the Tamil Nadu film industry, to the Tamil film industry. At first, Shivaji was denied a chance, but Karunanidhi's strong recommendation is said to have given him the chance. It is worth noting that all the films of South superstars clashed with Parashakti in the same year.