அமெரிக்கா பாக்ஸ் ஆபிஸில் 2.O சாதனையை முறியடித்த PS 1… ரஜினியின் கோட்டையை தகர்த்த மணிரத்னம்!

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 film breaks Tamil cinema box office records. The film had a terrific opening in the USA and has minted huge money at the ticket windows. And overtakes Rajini’s 2.O and is now the all-time No 1 Tamil film in the USA. It has been reported, Ponniyin Selvan is now inching closer to the Rs 350-crore mark worldwide.