பொன்னியின் செல்வனின் ஒரிஜினல் ஹீரோ..ராஜராஜ சோழனாக கலக்கிய சிவாஜி..1973-லேயே சாதனை படைத்த படம்

English Summary

Rajaraja Cholan Shivaji's pride can be seen when celebrating Ponni's wealth and seeing the behaviour of its heroes. Shivaji Ganesan's performance as Rajaraja Chola and Kundavai's father as a king who excelled in diplomacy will give us shivers. Today is the birthday of Sivaji Ganesan who showed great majesty as an example of what a king looks like Rajaraja Chola, Veerapandiya Kattabomman.