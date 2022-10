பொன்னியின் செல்வன் பார்க்க சென்னை வந்த ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய்… விக்ரம், கார்த்தியுடன் க்யூட் செல்ஃபி

English Summary

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, a much-awaited period drama, has long been making fans eager for its release. This film will break Tamil cinema box office records and will emerge as the best-opening Tamil film of the year. In this case, the Ponniyin Selvan team made a special show held for Aishwarya Rai in Sathyam Cinemas Chennai. After the show Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, and Karthi took selfies.