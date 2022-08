புஷ்பா 2 வில் விஜய் சேதுபதிக்கு ஜோடி இவரா?...அப்போ இன்னொரு ஊ சொல்றியா மாமாகன்ஃபார்ம்

English Summary

Vijay Sethupathi has signed on to play a powerful negative character in 'Pushpa 2'. Now the buzz from Tollywood is that National Award winning actress Priya Mani is in talks to play his pair in the mega project.The 38 year old actress who bagged the coveted Best Actress Award for Ameer's 'Paruthi Veeran' is currently starring in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' directed by Atlee.